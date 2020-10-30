Alexander Zverev Denies Accusations Of Domestic Abuse

BERLIN: Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse on Friday, saying they are simply not true.

The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Championat on Thursday. Sharypova, a former Russian tennis player, said Zverev attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the U.S. Open in 2019. She said she feared for her life at the time.

Sharypova initially accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of abuse on Instagram.

Zverev responded to the latest interview on Twitter, writing that he has known Sharypova since they were children, but he rejected the claims of abuse.

I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true, the U.S. Open finalist wrote. We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these allegations now, I just dont know. I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way.

