Alexander Zverev Erupts over Umpire’s Call During French Open Semi-final vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev lost his temper on court once again. The current incident involves his colourful interaction with the chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein during his French Open 2021 semi-final match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday. The incident took place during the third set, in which the German ace was leading 5-3, and it was 15-15 on Tsitsipas’ serve. The world number five hit a deep shot and it was called out by the line judge. In return, Zverev hit a return to Stefanos Tsitsipas serve casually as he believed they would show a replay of Stefanos Tsitsipas last point for the judge however, the chair judge overruled and rewarded Tsitsipas point at the same time, Zverev hit his forehand.

Zverev looked in utter disbelief as the umpire’s call interfered with his shot. After the point, a furious Zverev unleashed an array of colourful language at Lichtenstein, which was picked up on the live broadcast.

“You cannot tell me the call came before the shot,” a fuming Zverev said as quoted by the Daily Mail. “I hit it in the middle of the racquet. It was a frame shot winner. I hit a squash shot,” he added.

“I could have hit a normal shot. You’re telling me I had no chance of putting that ball into the court? That’s bulls***!” he further said.

Zverev even went on to discuss the issue with the officials standing near the court. But it did not help his case as the call stood. Despite the chaos in the middle, Zverev composed himself and won the set 6-4. He also won the fourth set and took the match to a decider after going down 3-6, 3-6 in the opening two sets.

Zverev lost the final set 3-6 and was knocked out from the French Open as Tsitsipas reached his first Grand Slam final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Tsitsipas will now play against Novak Djokovic who defeated Rafael Nadal in the other semi-final.

