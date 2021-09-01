CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Sports » Alexander Zverev Glides into Second Round at US Open Beating Sam Querrey
1-MIN READ

Alexander Zverev Glides into Second Round at US Open Beating Sam Querrey

Alexander Zverev in action against Andrey Rublev during Cincinnati Masters final (AP)

Alexander Zverev in action against Andrey Rublev during Cincinnati Masters final (AP)

The win extended Alexander Zverev's unbeaten streak to 12, after he beat Djokovic in the Tokyo semi-finals to win Olympic gold

German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by unforced errors as 2020 runner-up Zverev kept his game comparatively clean and fired off 25 winners.

The world number four went in for the kill in the third set and with the fifth game secured a double-break lead with the momentum squarely in his favour, never facing a break point himself during the entire match.

In a showdown between two six foot six inch (1.98-metre) power servers, Zverev’s consistency proved critical and he won 90% of his first-serve points compared to 70% for Querrey, who fended off three match points in the seventh game but was nonetheless defeated in a brisk one hour and 40 minutes.

RELATED NEWS

Zverev, who was two points away from winning a year ago before Dominic Thiem rallied to victory, is among the younger cohort hoping to upset world number one Novak Djokovic’s bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam.

“Novak is chasing history," said Zverev. “But I think the guys are going to try and get in the way of that and I’m looking forward to maybe giving him a challenge as well."

The win extended his unbeaten streak to 12, after he beat Djokovic in the Tokyo semi-finals to win Olympic gold and walked away with the Western & Southern Open title earlier this month.

“I hope in two weeks’ time I’ll be on an 18-match winning streak," he told the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He faces Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain or Lucas Pouille of France in the second round.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 01, 2021, 13:05 IST