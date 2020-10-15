Next Story
Alexander Zverev Reaches Cologne Indoors Quarter-finals Beating Fernando Verdasco
Alexander Zverev at Cologne Indoors. (Photo Credit: AP)
Top seed Alexander Zverev defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-1 to advance to Cologne Indoors quarter-finals.
- Associated Press Cologne (Germany)
- Last Updated: October 15, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cologne Indoors by beating Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-1 Thursday. Zverev was playing indoors for the first time this year after a mixed record on indoor hard courts in 2019. He has been strong in those conditions in the past with three career indoor titles, including the 2018 ATP Finals.
Zverev had seven aces and didn’t face a break point in the win over Verdasco. He will next play Lloyd Harris in the quarterfinals.
Zverev could win his first title of the year and his third in his native Germany following victories at the clay-court Munich tournament in 2017 and 2018.