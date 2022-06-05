Alexander Zverev Says He Tore Ligaments in Foot

Alexander Zverev says “it looks like” he tore “several lateral ligaments” in his right foot during his French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

Zverev posted on Instagram a photo of himself standing in front of an aeroplane with a pair of crutches and with a walking boot on his lower right leg.

“Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot,” Zverev wrote. “I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover.”

The 25-year-old German hurt himself while chasing after a shot late in the second set against Nadal on Friday. Zverev crumpled to the ground, grabbed his right ankle and wailed in agony.

He was taken off the court in a wheelchair, and then returned on crutches to say he was retiring from the match.

The third-seeded Zverev was appearing in the semifinals at Roland Garros for the second year in a row. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

