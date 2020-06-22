Alexander Zverev Tests Negative after Dimitorv and Coric's Covid-19 Contraction, Says He's Sorry for Playing Adria Tour

Alexander Zverev took to social media to inform the Tennis world and his fans that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had tested positive after playing in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament, raising serious concerns for tennis governing bodies in their bid to restart the sport after a lengthy shutdown.

Along with Alexander Zverev , Croatia's Marin Cilic and Russian Andrey Rublev - who played at the Adria Tour - said they tested negative for the virus but will follow self-isolation guidelines.

"I have just received the news that my team and I have tested negative for COVID-19. I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour," Zverev posted on his social media handles.

"I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution, my team and I will continue with regular testing. I wish everyone who has tested positive a speedy recovery. Stay safe," Zverev added.



What is happening in the world now is our responsibility. This is a global problem and it affects all of us. We need to all help reduce the spreading of this virus. So I am going to self quarantine for the next 14 days. Thank you for your support.

— Andrey Rublev (@AndreyRublev97) June 22, 2020

The professional circuit was halted in early March as nations closed borders and imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

Last week the men's ATP and the WTA, which runs women's events, issued revised calendars for the resumption of the circuit from August while organisers of the U.S. Open said the Grand Slam will be staged without fans as scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 in New York.

Coric, ranked No.33 in the world, revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days get tested," the 23-year-old said. "I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused. I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms."

Earlier on Sunday, Grigor Dimitrov took to social media to reveal that he had tested positive for the deadly virus.



"Hi everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy," Dimitrov said on Instagram."



NO SOCIAL DISTANCING

The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together.

Novak Djokovic organised nights out in Belgrade for the players and himself and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media. organised nights out in Belgrade for the players and himself and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media.

With both Serbia and Croatia easing lockdown measures weeks before the event, players were not obliged to observe social distancing rules in either country.

"It is recommended that anyone who has been in close contact for more than 10 minutes with the tennis player be advised to self-isolate for 14 days and to contact their doctor," the event organisers said in a statement on Monday.

With international tennis suspended, Djokovic organised the Adria Tour as a charity event to be contested over four legs across the former Yugoslavia.

Djokovic's fitness coach Marco Panichi also tested positive, Serbian daily Sportski Zurnal reported, quoting Croatia's health institute.

The men's world number one took the test on Monday after returning to Belgrade in the morning, Serbian media reported.

"Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE," Australian player Nick Kyrgios said in a scathing social media post.

American tennis great Chris Evert also criticised the organisers for the lack of social-distancing, saying "... total physical contact, no face masks, even the fans were without masks.. I don't get it."

Dominic Thiem , the men's number three, is currently playing in France in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), which is co-owned by Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou. , the men's number three, is currently playing in France in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), which is co-owned by Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Organisers of the UTS, which also features men's top-10 players like Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Italian Matteo Berrettini, posted pictures on Friday of Thiem undergoing test after arriving at the Mouratoglou academy in Nice.

(With inputs from Agencies)