Alexander Zverev Withdraws From Davis Cup After Picking A New Injury

German Alexander Zverev won’t be seen on tennis court anytime soon as he has picked up a new injury, bone edema, that has made him withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week.

“I am very disappointed to miss out on playing this week,” Zverev told the Davis Cup website on Monday. “It was a massive goal for me to play here because it is my hometown … but there is nothing I can do about it.

“I have a bone edema issue which causes me quite a lot of pain. I don’t know if it happened yesterday or not but yesterday in practice with Oscar (Otte) it got to the point where I couldn’t run or walk anymore.

ALSO READ| Serie A: Tammy Abraham, Paulo Dybala Goals Earn AS Roma 2-1 Win at Empoli

“I subsequently found out that it was a bone edema, which means I won’t be able to participate here and it is not a question of days, it is more a question of weeks or most likely, even months.”

He left the Roland Garros court in a wheelchair and after that underwent a surgery to repair three torn ligaments in his right ankle.

The 25-year-old had been named in Germany’s squad last month for the group matches but was later replaced by Yannick Hanfmann.

After suffering from the injury, Zverev said that he was unable to even walk by himself.

“I guess I did too much and now I’m in extreme pain

“I need to be sensible, otherwise it could be dangerous for the future.”

The back-to back injury blows are big setback for Zverev as he has not been seen in action since June after undergoing surgery to fix damaged ankle ligaments following an injury he suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

Zverev was at number two in world rankings but has now been dropped from second to fifth in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday after the US Open, which he was also forced to sit out of.

The new world number two is Casper Ruud who jumped to this position from number seven after reaching the US Open finals but losing to Carlos Alcaraz who gained the World no. 1 ranking.

Zverev, a two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion, is currently in eighth place in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here