Alexander Zverev's Ex-girlfriend Expecting a Baby with Him: Report

Alexander Zverev at 23 is going to be a father, or at least that is what his ex-girlfriend 27-year-old Brenda Patea claims. Zverev and Patea broke up in August earlier this year and the latter claims that she is 20 weeks pregnant with the baby of the tennis star. They had been in a relationship for a year with Sascha even posting pictures of their holidays often.

In an interview with the Gala, Patea said, "I'm 20 weeks pregnant and I am expecting a child from Alex." However, Patea did clear up that the reason for their break up was not the baby. "There was a crisis before because we have different views on life. Anyone who lives by the side of an athlete has to submit," she said.

Patea also made it clear that she did not wish to share the custody of the child with Zverev, who she is not currently in contact with. "That is out of the question for me," she stated. "The child was not planned, but I will do everything to ensure that it grows up in a harmonious environment. I am in the fortunate position of being able to raise the child by myself," she added.

Zverev recently won the two ATP titles in Cologne one week after the other. Earlier, he had also reached the final of the US Open in New York, where he lost to Austria's Dominic Thiem, who also won his first Grand Slam title.

Zverev is yet to make any comment on the matter.