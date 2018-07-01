English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alexandr Dolgopolov Joins Wimbledon Withdrawal List
Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov became the latest player to withdraw from Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a wrist injury
Reuters
London: Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov became the latest player to withdraw from Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a wrist injury.
Dolgopolov, who also retired during last year's tournament, joins a list that includes Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky, who also pulled out on Saturday, and Chung Hyeon, of South Korea and Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, who did so on Friday.
Dolgopolov was at the centre of controversy last year when he lasted only nine games against Roger Federer in the first round before retiring hurt.
On the same day, also on Centre Court, Martin Klizan pulled out after eight games against Novak Djokovic.
The spate of retirements forced a rule change which means players who withdraw in the first round with a pre-existing injury risk losing all of their prize money, which for first-round losers this year is 39,000 pounds ($51,515.10).
However, a player who withdraws after the draw is made but before their match, can collect 50 percent of their first-round losers' fee.
Bacsinszky also withdrew from the women's singles on Saturday with a right lower-leg injury.
Dolgopolov was replaced by "lucky loser" Simone Bolelli, while Bacsinszky was replaced by Mariana Duque-Marino, of Colombia.
