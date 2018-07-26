GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
64Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
38Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
115Seats
Others

OTH

Others
55Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

Alexis Sanchez on Target as Man United Edge AC Milan

Alexis Sanchez was on target as Manchester United defeated AC Milan on penalties in their International Champions Cup friendly here Wednesday.

AFP

Updated:July 26, 2018, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alexis Sanchez on Target as Man United Edge AC Milan
(Image: Man Utd)
Loading...
Alexis Sanchez was on target as Manchester United defeated AC Milan on penalties in their International Champions Cup friendly here Wednesday.

Chilean international Sanchez was United's best performer in a low-key game at Carson's StubHub Center which finished 1-1.

Sanchez fired United into the lead with a well-taken goal on 12 minutes before Spanish midifelder Suso equalised for Milan three minutes later.

Although Sanchez produced a lively performance for United, the Premier League giants were unable to find a further goal, sending the game to penalties.

A bizarre shoot-out was won 9-8 by United, with both teams having to recycle their penalty takers after a string of missed spot-kicks.

Ander Herrera fired United into the lead in sudden death with his second penalty before Ivorian youngster Franck Kessie chipped his spot-kick over the bar to give United the win.

United's Portuguese goalkeeper Joel Pereira, deputising for the absent David De Gea and Sergio Romero, said he hoped his performance in the shoot-out had helped his bid to win a place in manager Jose Mourinho's squad.

"Obviously I have been the last 18 months here and the manager shows good faith and trust in me, he wants me to play and he thinks it’s the right thing for me," Pereira said.

"I will find out next week where I play next season.

"I want to prove the manager the faith he put in me is right."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...