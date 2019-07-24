Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

US Tennis Star Dances to Bollywood Song at Her Wedding

Alison Riske, who married Stephen Amritraj, danced to a Bollywood song at her wedding, the video of which has taken social media by storm.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
US Tennis Star Dances to Bollywood Song at Her Wedding
Alison Riske married Stephen Amritraj (Photo Credit: Stephen Amritraj/Twitter)
New Delhi: American tennis player Alison Riske left fans in awe by dancing on a Bollywood number at her wedding with Stephen Amritraj, son of former Indian tennis player Anand Amritraj.

Alison shared a video on Twitter in which she can be seen shaking a leg to the tune of a song from the movie "Baar Baar Dekho",  starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

"Officially an Amritraj! I'm the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj! where all my new Indian followers at??!! Here's a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection!," Riske tweeted on Sunday.

In the two-minute 20 seconds video, the American tennis player can be seen copying steps of Katrina with utmost precision.

The dance moves of Alison left Indian tennis star Sania Mirza impressed as she said, "Yay!! Congratulations… to you and Stephen Amritraj those moves btw. (sic)"

Alison married Stephen in Pittsburgh on July 21, just 13 days after upsetting World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in Wimbledon to reach the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career.

The 29-year old, however, failed to progress to the semis after she lost to eventual finalist Serena Williams in a close battle the next day.

