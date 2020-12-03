News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

ALK vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction  Europa League 2020-21, AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

UEFA Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli

ALK vs NAP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ALK vs NAP Dream11 Best Picks / ALK vs NAP Dream11 Captain / ALK vs NAP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more

League leaders of Group F Europa League 2020-21, Napoli will be squaring off against AZ Alkmaar on Friday, December 4. The outing will commence from 1:30 am at the AFAS Stadion. Napoli have been on the winning side of three out of four matches. In their previous match in the ongoing league, the team defeated Rijeka by 2-0. AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, have only managed to win two matches. The other two matches that the team have played ended in a draw and a loss. In their latest kick off in the Europa League 2020-21, the team faced Real Sociedad. Both the teams did not score any goals during the outing, as a result, the match ended in a draw.

ALK vs NAP Europa League 2020-21, AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli: Broadcast and Live Streaming 

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Europa League 2020-21 AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India.

ALK vs NAP  Europa League 2020-21 Dream11 team for AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli

Europa League 2020-21 ALK vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli Captain: Mertens

Europa League 2020-21 ALK vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli Vice-Captain: Petagna

Europa League 2020-21 ALK vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli Goalkeeper: Bizot

Europa League 2020-21 ALK vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli Defenders: Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Ghoulam

Europa League 2020-21 ALK vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli Midfielders: Demme, Bakayoko, Koopmeiners, Midtsjo

Europa League 2020-21 ALK vs NAP Dream 11 Prediction, AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli Strikers: Petagna, Mertens, Wit

Europa League 2020-21 ALK vs NAP, AZ Alkmaar probable lineup vs Napoli: Bizot (GK), Wijndal, Indi, Hatzidiakos, Svensson, Midtsjo, Koopmeiners, Karlsson, Wit, Stengs, Gudmundsson

Europa League 2020-21 ALK vs NAP, Napoli probable lineup vs AZ Alkmaar: Meret (GK), Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Demme, Bakayoko, Politano, Mertens, Elmas, Petagna


