All Blacks Center Braydon Ennor Injured, Out For 9 Months

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The All Blacks have suffered an injury blow only two days after naming their first squad of the season and still without a confirmed match in sight.

Crusaders center Braydon Ennor suffered a ruptured knee ligament during Saturdays North versus South match, a prelude to the announcement of coach Ian Fosters 35-man squad, and may be sidelined for nine months.

Ennor made his New Zealand debut against Argentina last year and was one of four centers in Fosters squad. Foster said he will not name a replacement until a test schedule for the season has been confirmed.

Its hugely disappointing for Braydon but he is a strong young man and well be supporting him as he goes through his surgery and rehab over the next few months, Foster said.

The All Blacks are still awaiting confirmation of whether the four-nation Rugby Championship will be played in New Zealand in November and December as scheduled. Dates and venues for a Bledisloe Cup series against Australia have also yet to be confirmed.

