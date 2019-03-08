English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All England Badminton Championship: Saina Bows Out After Quarterfinal Loss
Star shuttler Saina Nehwal lost in straight games to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the quarter-finals of the All England Open badminton championships at the Birmingham Arena on Friday.
(Twitter)
Loading...
Star shuttler Saina Nehwal lost in straight games to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the quarter-finals of the All England badminton championships at the Birmingham Arena on Friday.
Saina lost 15-21, 19-21 in just 37 minutes to register her 13th straight loss against the World No.1.
Saina gave it her all but in the end fell to Tai Tzu's deception more than anything else.
Tai Tzu started briskly and did not allow Saina to get into the game, forcing the Indian to play some weak shots.
Tai Tzu took a 11-3 lead at the break but Saina fought back to reduce the deficit to 12-14.
However, Tai Tzu used all her experience and displayed class to clinch the first game 21-15.
Saina took a 8-3 lead in the second game as she worked hard to corner the Taiwanese around the court.
However, Tai Tzu turned up with her delectable skills to reduce the gap before Saina took a 11-8 lead into the break.
Once Tai Tzu took a 14-13 lead, there was no looking back. Tai Tzu then stormed into the semi-finals and stayed on course for a hat-trick of All England titles.
Saina lost 15-21, 19-21 in just 37 minutes to register her 13th straight loss against the World No.1.
Saina gave it her all but in the end fell to Tai Tzu's deception more than anything else.
Tai Tzu started briskly and did not allow Saina to get into the game, forcing the Indian to play some weak shots.
Tai Tzu took a 11-3 lead at the break but Saina fought back to reduce the deficit to 12-14.
However, Tai Tzu used all her experience and displayed class to clinch the first game 21-15.
Saina took a 8-3 lead in the second game as she worked hard to corner the Taiwanese around the court.
However, Tai Tzu turned up with her delectable skills to reduce the gap before Saina took a 11-8 lead into the break.
Once Tai Tzu took a 14-13 lead, there was no looking back. Tai Tzu then stormed into the semi-finals and stayed on course for a hat-trick of All England titles.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Women’s Day: Behind Every Vamp is a Very Strong Woman, Says Ashwini Kalsekar
- Made In Heaven Review: Amazon Prime’s Sensational Yet Engaging Series
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- Blind Mechanic Drives Mercedes-AMG GT R at 200 Kmph, Gift from Son - Watch Video
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results