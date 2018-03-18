English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All England Open 2018: PV Sindhu Loses to Akane Yamaguchi in Semis
It was a heartbreak for Indian shuttler PV Sindhu as she lost to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 in the semifinals of the All England Open 2018
File Image of PV Sindhu (Getty Images)
New Delhi: It was a heartbreak for Indian shuttler PV Sindhu as she lost to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 in the semifinals of the All England Open 2018.
With this loss, Sindhu’s dreams of playing in the summit clash of the coveted tournament too ended. The Indian girl started the match in the best possible and had a handy lead of 5-0 in the first game. Sindhu looked in total control till the mid-game interval and engaged in small rallies with her opponent.
But then Yamaguchi showed, why she is widely regarded as one of the best women’s singles players in the world. Out of nowhere, the Japanese girl put Sindhu in a lot of pressure by playing cross-court smashes. Yamaguchi managed to come really close in the game at 20-18. But Sindhu somehow managed to hold onto her lead and won the game 20-19.
Having got the confidence, Yamaguchi now completely changed the complexion of the game, and maintained a decent lead in the second game. At one point she led 11-9. From then on, the Japanese did not look back, and secured some really quick points. Towards the end of the second game she led 19-15. Yamaguchi in the end won the game 21-19.
Come the third game, the Indian wore a tired look on her face. But through sheer grit and determination gave a tough fight to the Japanese girl. At one point the score read 8-5 in the Indian’s favour. In the same game Sindhu displayed some great net play too.
But having led 13-8 at one point, the Japanese clawed her way back into the match and drew level at 14-14. From there, Yamaguchi held her nerve well to get to the finish line, courtesy some powerful smashes down the line.
Now Yamaguchi faces defending champion Tai Tzu-ying in the final on Sunday.
