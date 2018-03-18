All England Open 2018, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamguchi, Highlights: As It Happened

PREVIEW: India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semis of the All England Open. This is the first time that the Indian has come this far in this particular tournament. In the quarters, Sindhu overcame reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. The Rio Olympic Games silver medallist edged past seventh seed Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in an hour and 24 minutes in a last-eight women's singles clash here.

While the first game was a see-saw battle, with both not letting each other take long run of points, the second and third game saw fourth seeded Sindhu recover from difficult situations.

In the second game, Sindhu had a three-point advantage at 16-13 but the Japanese hit back and took the lead at 18-16. However, Sindhu displayed superb skills to win the game 21-18 and take the match to the third game.

In the third and decisive game, the Indian looked tired and trailed 12-16 but fought back to equalise with four straight points before sealing the game 21-18.

"It was a good match and she also played really well. It was anybody's game until the last point. I am happy that I pulled off this match. Also I was trailing like 12-16 and then I came back, so I am happy I won it. I just gave my best. There were errors in my part as well. I had to control the those errors," Sindhu said after the win.



Catch all the action from the match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi through our Live blog.

Mar 17, 2018 11:59 pm (IST) And that is it, Yamaguchi has closed the match 19-21, 21-19, 21-18. That has been a gutsy performance by the Yamaguchi who was once six points down in the final game.

Mar 17, 2018 11:58 pm (IST) Yamaguchi has a crucial two-point lead here. Sindhu has squandered away the advantage here. It's 20-18.

Mar 17, 2018 11:56 pm (IST) So now Sindhu has a one point lead at 18-17. You still don't know where this match is heading. Coach Gopichand is still shouting instructions.

Mar 17, 2018 11:54 pm (IST) It's 16-16 right now. And still there doesn't seem to be a winner in the match. This is brilliant by both these girls.

Mar 17, 2018 11:50 pm (IST) Just when you thought that Sindhu had everything in control, Yamaguchi again claws her way back into the match. It's 14-14 now. Yamaguchi has now scored seven out of the last eight points.

Mar 17, 2018 11:47 pm (IST) These two girls are playing some unbelievable rallies here. After each shot, they are talking some time to regroup themselves. Yamaguchi is closing in on Sindhu now. It's 13-11.

Mar 17, 2018 11:44 pm (IST) The match is now tilting in the Indians favour. Yamaguchi will have to come up with something special to win the match from here, as Sindhu has a five-point lead. It's 13-8.

Mar 17, 2018 11:41 pm (IST) Sindhu has a four point cushion going into the mid-game interval here. From here on Sindhu will have to cut down on the unforced errors. It's 11-7 for the Indian.

Mar 17, 2018 11:38 pm (IST) And now a three point lead for Sindhu. She has forced her way into the match. She leads 8-5 right now. But the match is far from over, and Yamaguchi is capable enough to get some points back-to-back.

Mar 17, 2018 11:35 pm (IST) And Sindhu gets a slender two-point lead. This could be decisive going forward in the game. This is the right time for the Indian to tighten screws on the match. It;s 5-3 for the Indian,

Mar 17, 2018 11:33 pm (IST) These two are fierce competitors. They are not giving any opening to each other. Even after an hour of play, these girls stand level at 3-3 in the third game.

Mar 17, 2018 11:31 pm (IST) Sindhu looks a bit tired. But the Indian girl is a fighter and will not give up so easily. There's still a fair way to go in the match. Sindhu leads in the third game 2-1.

Mar 17, 2018 11:28 pm (IST) And Yamaguchi pockets the second game. Yamaguchi somehow manages to win this game, and is still alive in the match. Now it will get really tough for the Indian to win it from here. Yamaguchi takes the game 21-19.

Mar 17, 2018 11:26 pm (IST) This is great stuff by the Indian. She is not giving up, and wants to win this game too. This was the rally of the match as Sindhu does everything right to get a point, But just does not finish it well. It's 20-18.

Mar 17, 2018 11:24 pm (IST) And towards the end of the game, SIndhu gets two crucial points. This game is not over as yet. Sindhu still has a chance to win this one. It's 19-17 in Yamaguchi's favour.

Mar 17, 2018 11:22 pm (IST) Yamaguchi is now coming close to the net and targeting Sindhu's body. She has won quite a few points like that. It will be difficult for Sindhu now to make a comeback in this particular game. It's 19-15 for Yamaguchi.

Mar 17, 2018 11:20 pm (IST) Longest rally of the match here as both the girls look exhausted. It was a fine display of defensive and attacking shots. Finally Yamaguchi won the point, and went into a two-point lead at 16-14.

Mar 17, 2018 11:18 pm (IST) Sindhu has shown great defensive skills. But Yamaguchi has been relentless with her attacking shots. Right now she is maintaining a slender one point lead over Sindhu. It's 14-13 in favour of Yamaguchi.

Mar 17, 2018 11:15 pm (IST) Good play fro Sindhu there. Draws Sindhu closer to the net and then smashes hard at Yamaguchi. That shot should give a lot of confidence to the Indian. The scores are level at 12-12.

Mar 17, 2018 11:13 pm (IST) And now Yamaguchi has a two point advantage over Sindhu at mid-game interval. Japanese girl leads 11-9. Seems like the coach is asking her to stay close to the net, and engage in longer rallies.

Mar 17, 2018 11:11 pm (IST) Sindhu seems to be finding it a little difficult to keep up with Yamaguchi's pace. But having said that, the Indian hasn't let her take a big lead. It's 9-8 in Yamaguchi's favour.

Mar 17, 2018 11:08 pm (IST) It seems as if Yamaguchi is dictating the pace of the game, She is certainly looking to tire the Indian. That could be a good ploy against the Indian. Yamaguchi leads 7-6.

Mar 17, 2018 11:07 pm (IST) Coach Gopichand is a tense man. This is not the way he would have expected things to go. Yamaguchi is not playing powerful smashes in gaps. It;s 5-5 currently.

Mar 17, 2018 11:05 pm (IST) If Sindhu lets Yamaguchi get a sizable lead here, then it will be very difficult for her to make a comeback. And the Indian commits an error on the net. It;s 4-3 for Yamaguchi.

Mar 17, 2018 11:03 pm (IST) And the second game starts. Yamaguchi looks much more confident here. Sindhu will have to watch out for the smash down the line. The Indian has lost out quite a few points there. It's 2-2 in the second game.

Mar 17, 2018 11:00 pm (IST) Sindhu just manages to get pocket the first game here, She must have had heart in her mouth. Yamaguchi came back in the game from no where and gave Sindhu a scare. But still the Indian managed to win 21-19.

Mar 17, 2018 10:59 pm (IST) The match is moving really quickly here. Sindhu has finally managed to get a couple of points. But it's a close affair here. Yamaguchi is not giving up as yet. It's 20-18.

Mar 17, 2018 10:56 pm (IST) This game has certainly changed in a few minutes. Sindhu, who was clearly leading looks in a spot of bother here. Yamaguchi has reduced the deficit to just one point here. Yamaguchi has been playing longer rallies and has been benefiting from it. It's 17-16.

Mar 17, 2018 10:54 pm (IST) Coach Gopichand is shouting instructions from behind. This match and the tournament clearly means a lot to him. Sindhu should look to seal the game here. Yamaguchi reduces the lead by another three points. It's 17-14.