All England Open 2022: Indian Men’s and Women’s Doubles Round 2 Matches: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

The All England Open 2022 which got underway in Birmingham, on Wednesday, March 16, had mixed results for Indian shuttlers. Round no. 1 saw nine Indians, including HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth among others crash out of their respective men’s singles matches. Similarly, Indian men’s and women’s doubles pairs also had a mixed opening day at the BWF Super 1000 event.

In men’s doubles, fifth seed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Scottish pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall. They take on Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel of Germany on Thursday. But MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to second seed Indonesian pair Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. The other Indian men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala also crashed out as the German duo of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel beat them in just 37 minutes.

The women’s doubles campaign also witnessed a similar result, as Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand made it to the second round with a win over Thailand pair of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard. Gayatri and Treesa will square off against Indonesian pair of Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu in the second round on Thursday.

Advertisement

However, the other women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost to the Japanese duo of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi. Srivedya Gurazada and Ishika Jaiswal (USA) lost to Canadian pair Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai. Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S. Ram also suffered defeat at the hands of Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul of Thailand.

Here is the match information for Thursday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Round 2 matches Live Streaming Online and TV details.

All England Open 2022: Men’s doubles – Round 2 match

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel

Women’s doubles – Round 2 match

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu

What time will Round 2 matches of the All England Open 2022 begin on Thursday?

The All England Open 2022 second round matches are scheduled to begin at 04:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the All England Open 2022 live broadcast?

The live coverage of the prestigious badminton event will be televised on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the All England Open 2022 live streaming?

All matches of the championship will be live-streamed on Voot Select and BWF TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.