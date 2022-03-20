All England Open 2022 - Indian Men’s Singles Final: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Lakshya Sen has been the torch bearer for India at the All England Badminton Championships and is just a step away from winning a historic men’s singles title at the tournament.

Lakshya’s mentor Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win the All England title and Lakshya has the chance to get himself in the Indian badminton history books.

Lakshya will be up against world No.1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. The last meeting between Lakshya and Axelsen was in the German Open, when the Indian came up trumps.

Sen has come into this tournament after winning India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open. If he somehow manages to win the prestigious All England Open championship, he will become only the third player from India to record this feat after Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Prakash Padukone (1980).

Here is all you need to know about Sunday’s All England Open matches involving India shuttlers:

All England Open 2022: Men’s Singles – final match

Laskhya Sen will take on Viktor Axelsen in the final of the All England Open on March 20. The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 PM (approximately).

Where can you watch the All England Open 2022 live broadcast?

The live coverage of the All England Open 2022 will be available on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the All England Open 2022 live streaming?

One can also live-stream the All England Open matches on Voot Select and BWF TV.

