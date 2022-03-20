CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » Sports » All England Open 2022 - Indian Men’s Singles Final: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
1-MIN READ

All England Open 2022 - Indian Men’s Singles Final: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen (BAI)

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen (BAI)

Know when, where and how to watch All England Open men's singles final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen

Sports Desk

Lakshya Sen has been the torch bearer for India at the All England Badminton Championships and is just a step away from winning a historic men’s singles title at the tournament.

Lakshya’s mentor Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win the All England title and Lakshya has the chance to get himself in the Indian badminton history books.

Lakshya will be up against world No.1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. The last meeting between Lakshya and Axelsen was in the German Open, when the Indian came up trumps.

Sen has come into this tournament after winning India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open. If he somehow manages to win the prestigious All England Open championship, he will become only the third player from India to record this feat after Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Prakash Padukone (1980).

RELATED NEWS

Here is all you need to know about Sunday’s All England Open matches involving India shuttlers:

Advertisement

All England Open 2022: Men’s Singles – final match

Laskhya Sen will take on Viktor Axelsen in the final of the All England Open on March 20. The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 PM (approximately).

Where can you watch the All England Open 2022 live broadcast?

The live coverage of the All England Open 2022 will be available on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the All England Open 2022 live streaming?

One can also live-stream the All England Open matches on Voot Select and BWF TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:March 20, 2022, 12:43 IST