All Eyes on Vikas Krishan as Boxers Open Tokyo Olympics Campaign Aiming to Negotiate Difficult Draws

Vikas will be the lone Indian boxer in action on the opening day of boxing competitions.

The seasoned Vikas Krishan (69kg) will open India’s boxing campaign here on Saturday against local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa, just one of the several tricky opponents that the country’s pugilists will have to get past as they negotiate a challenging path to the medal rounds. Vikas will be the lone Indian boxer in action on the opening day of boxing competitions at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena and has therefore opted out of the opening ceremony this evening.

The 29-year-old is chasing a medal in what is his third and, in all likelihood, final shot at Olympic glory. He has almost every other medal in his cabinet, including the world championships and is desperately pursuing the Olympic podium, his efforts also including stints in the US professional circuit.

“I cannot be more prepared than what I am right now," he had told .

first published:July 23, 2021, 13:25 IST