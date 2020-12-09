All Hell Breaks Loose on Twitter as Breakdancing Makes it to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Breakdancing is an Olympic sport! Yes, from Monday, December 7 it has become one after the International Olympic Committee announced that four new sports have made it to the 2024 Paris Olympics with breakdancing being one of them.

Breakdancing, which will be known as 'Breaking' in Paris' quadrennial event is the newest entry into the Olympics after surfing, climbing and skateboarding were made part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The @Paris2024 sports programme has been approved. It includes these main features:- 100% gender equality- Four additional sports: Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking- More youth-focused events- 10,500 athletes and 329 events#StrongerTogether — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

The Paris Games organisers recommended Breaking to be included because they wanted to deliver a programme that is in keeping with the times and will attract a new and younger audience. The introduction of breakdancing was "one of the results of the Olympic Agenda 2020", Bach said. "We had a clear priority to introduce sports (that are) particularly popular among the younger generation and taking into consideration the urbanisation of sport."

However, as soon as the news came out, all hell broke loose on social media. A dance form becoming a part of a sporting event was a surprise to everyone and the decision was not met with unanimous praise.

While most people were amused by the idea, some even expressed their displeasure over IOC's decision.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Is this a joke I might enter the Para Breakdancing. Infact I know the very man @JJChalmersRM see you in Paris bro. https://t.co/BA1ROelUtB — Micky Yule (@MickyYule9) December 7, 2020

Training for my seven year old twin sons starts today. Goal? Breakdancing Gold At 15! https://t.co/tdimJDkBxT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 7, 2020

Oh dear. If I hadn't retired too early I would probably win Uganda her first breakdancing gold medal pic.twitter.com/VBAuljqG02 — Joseph Kabuleta (@JKabuleta) December 8, 2020

As break dancing is announced as an event for the 2024 Olympics thousands of middle aged men think "I might have a crack at getting a medal, my headspin at the 4th year school disco was flawless". — Tangangaroo (@1882N17) December 7, 2020

When you hear break-dancing will be part of the 2024 Olympics pic.twitter.com/HN0RrN0dZ0 — Jake Herod (@jake_herod) December 7, 2020

Olympic Committee: Break Dancing is an Olympic SportMe: pic.twitter.com/t7CzFabGbP — Carmen Scottiago (@scootttaaayyy) December 7, 2020

There’s a film about a kid from some poor neighborhood with raw talent and no technique making an Olympic breakdancing team and dominating being written right now. https://t.co/d4Nw3FEIYr — organically sourced (@sagebeatlove) December 7, 2020

Was lucky enough to attend the breakdancing at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018. There wasn't a seat to be had. It will be an absolute winner at #Paris2024. Youthful, gender diverse and geographically diverse too. pic.twitter.com/IzBYmHY6eH — Sam Price (@Sam_Price19) December 8, 2020

Some hit out at the IOC for diluting the prestige of the Games and snubbing sports such as netball and softball.

Consider me officially out on the Olympics...breakdancing over baseball...ummmmmm...good luck with that clown show. https://t.co/Fx2e8R0RPv — Jim Schlossnagle (@TCUSchloss) December 8, 2020

It's a real indictment of cricket's global vision and leadership, going back decades, that breakdancing will be in the 2024 Olympics but cricket won't — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) December 8, 2020

I thought synchronised swimming was a stretch to be called a sport but break dancing? What’s next Extreme Chess? — Ian Chant ‍♂️ (@chant_ian) December 8, 2020

And next, there will be a new sport at the 2028 Olympics. It's a triathlon: breakdancing followed by fishing and then long-jump spitting. There used to be a time when 100 m sprint was the archetype of an Olympic athlete. Now everyone is an Olympic athlete. https://t.co/1IIHbH3rks — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 7, 2020

Breakdancing, which grew up alongside hip hop in the South Bronx of New York in the 1970s, appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, in the form of head-to-head “battles”.

Russia’s Sergei Chernyshev, competing under the nickname Bumblebee, won the first breakdancing gold medal for boys in that event, while Japan’s Ramu Kawai won the girls’ title.

Meanwhile, World Dance Sport Federation president has hailed the decision. “Today is a historic occasion not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world,” said Shawn Tay.

“The WDSF could not be prouder to have breaking included at Paris 2024... It was a true team effort to get to this moment and we will redouble our efforts in the lead-up to the Olympic Games to make sure the breaking competition at Paris 2024 will be unforgettable.”