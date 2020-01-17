Take the pledge to vote

All Sexual Harassment Cases to be Disposed Off in Four Weeks: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju said that all pending sexual harassment cases will be disposed off in the next four weeks.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:39 PM IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: All pending cases of sexual harassment on Sports Authority of India (SAI) campuses will be disposed off within the next four weeks, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a statement on Friday. Rijiju's statement comes in response to a report which said that little or no action has been taken in 45 cases of sexual harassment that were reported from 24 SAI institutes over the last 10 years.

"There is zero tolerance of sexual harassment on SAI campuses. The inquiries that are underway will be speeded up. I have directed that all pending cases will be disposed off within the next four weeks," said Rijiju in the statement.

"We will ensure that the already existing system of addressing sexual harassment cases and protecting our athletes, both boys and girls, is made more robust. Athletes spend their formative years at SAI centres and it is our foremost responsibility to give them a safe environment in which to live and train."

