‘All That Matters is What You Do at That Moment’: NBA Great Michael Jordan’s Inspirational Words

It’s almost unanimous. Michael Jordan is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, basketball players of all time. The former Chicago Bulls star is well known for his ruthlessness and big-game mentality. You would always trust Jordan to take the game-winning shot. But did you know that he failed 26 times to get the game-winning shot right? This and much more was revealed by the NBA legend in an inspirational video.

The YouTube video, aptly named ‘The mindset of a winner’, focuses on Michael Jordan’s hard-work and never-say-die attitude.

Jordan reflects on the numerous shots that he missed and how he managed to bounce back every single time. “I have missed more than 9000 shots in my career, I have lost almost 300 games, and 26 times I have been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed,” he said.

Jordan explains that failures and hardships were always there in his career. The basketball great said he failed over and over again but that was indeed important for his success. He didn’t always manage to hit the last shot but he did walk away knowing that he did everything that he could to win the game.

Jordan also highlighted the significance of perseverance and respect that an athlete needs to possess. “When you step on the floor it doesn’t matter how many times you’ve done it before. All that matters is what you do at that moment. These are the moments you put in the hours of practice; those are the ones you never forget. I’m only doing it because it is who I am, that’s how I played the game,” he said.

He stressed on the importance of a strong mentality and not losing focus. “My mentality was that if you don’t want to play that way, don’t. I never feel that I’m at my best; I feel I still have room to improve. I still set goals for myself to strive for, even though it’s been very successful for me. I still feel I have a lot to prove not just as a player but as a person, as a father to some extent as a role model in all aspects,” Jordan added.

Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships. He has never lost a NBA Finals series. Bulls and Jordan are credited with the huge popularity of the NBA across the globe.

Jordan is still involved in the NBA, currently as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

