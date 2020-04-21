All World Boxing Organisation Activities Suspended Till At Least June 15

San Juan: The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has suspended all activity till at least June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, its annual convention scheduled for October this year is also in doubt due to the disease that has killed over 170,000 people around the world.

Apart from applying to the release of rankings and administrative actions, the suspension also applies to all fights in this period. WBO President Francisco Valcarcel said that the decision has been primarily taken due to restrictions on social gatherings that are in place in most countries around the world.

"I think the fans are an essential part of boxing," Valcarcel told ESPN. "Even if boxing is a TV event, the fights that are of most interest to the public, I don't think we'll be able to see them this year, at least not until we can have fans."

Valacarcel admitted that he has his doubts on whether any fights will take place in August or September. "For us to have fans, we need a vaccine -- it's a complicated thing. They say they might be able to fight in August or September, but I have my doubts. We must sacrifice money or time waiting on a vaccine.

"Promoters are going to have to give up money if they want to do it before that," he said.