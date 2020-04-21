SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

All World Boxing Organisation Activities Suspended Till At Least June 15

Boxing (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Boxing (Photo Credit: Reuters)

WBO suspends release of rankings and administrative actions, as well as all fights.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
Share this:

San Juan: The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has suspended all activity till at least June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, its annual convention scheduled for October this year is also in doubt due to the disease that has killed over 170,000 people around the world.

Apart from applying to the release of rankings and administrative actions, the suspension also applies to all fights in this period. WBO President Francisco Valcarcel said that the decision has been primarily taken due to restrictions on social gatherings that are in place in most countries around the world.

"I think the fans are an essential part of boxing," Valcarcel told ESPN. "Even if boxing is a TV event, the fights that are of most interest to the public, I don't think we'll be able to see them this year, at least not until we can have fans."

Valacarcel admitted that he has his doubts on whether any fights will take place in August or September. "For us to have fans, we need a vaccine -- it's a complicated thing. They say they might be able to fight in August or September, but I have my doubts. We must sacrifice money or time waiting on a vaccine.

"Promoters are going to have to give up money if they want to do it before that," he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,669,614

    +52,401*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,501,156

    +85,021*

  • Cured/Discharged

    659,732

    +26,749*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,810

    +5,871*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres