All You Need to Know about the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup

The 15th edition of the FIH Women’s World Cup is already underway. Spain hosted Canada in the opening fixture of the tournament. The quadrennial tournament is being co-hosted by two nations, Spain and the Netherlands. This is the first major global tournament in Women’s Hockey since the Tokyo Olympics.

Between July 1 and July 17, a total of 40 matches will be played in the tournament at different venues. As many as 16 nations have qualified for the World cup and are divided into four pools with each pool consisting of four teams. After the group stage, the top teams from each pool will qualify directly for the quarter-final stage. The teams who acquire the second and the third positions will then square up against each other in a crossover matchup to decide the final four quarter-finalists.

ALSO READ | FIH Women’s World Cup: India’s Full Schedule for Group Stage Matches

In the opening fixture, Spain thrashed Canada 4-1 in the Pool C match at the Estadi Olimpic de Teressa stadium. India who are ranked 8th in the FIH world rankings will kick off their campaign on Sunday, July 3 against England in the Pool B match.

Ahead of the FIH Women’s World Cup, here is everything you need to know about the tournament:

FIH Women’s World Cup Dates

The FIH Women’s World Cup will be held between July 1 to July 17.

FIH Women’s World Cup Hosts

The FIH Women’s World Cup is being co-hosted by Netherlands and Spain.

FIH Women’s World Cup Pools

POOL A: Chile, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany

POOL B: China, India, England, New Zealand

POOL C: Spain, Argentina, Korea, Canada

POOL D: Belgium, Australia, South Africa, Japan

FIH Women’s World Cup Match Dates

Pool Matches- July 1-8

Crossover Matches – July 9-10

Quarter Final matches- July 12-13

Semi-Final Matches- July 16

Third Place Match- July 17

Final Match- July 17

FIH Women’s World Cup Telecast

The FIH Women’s World Cup will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network.

FIH Women’s World Cup Live Streaming

FIH Women’s World Cup will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotsar App and website.

Schedule of India’s matches for FIH Women’s World Cup

July 3: India vs England – 8:00 pm IST

July 5: India vs China – 8:00 pm IST

July 7: India vs New Zealand – 11:00 pm IST

India’s squad for FIH Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.