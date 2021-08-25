All You Need to Know About the Indian Contingent at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

The Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 is scheduled to take place between August 24 and September 5. The Indian contingent this year will include 54 athletes who will take part in nine sporting events: badminton, canoeing, shooting, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis, archery, athletics, and taekwondo. In the 2016 Paralympics, India was represented by just 19 athletes. Despite being such a small team, the sportspersons returned home with two gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal in 2016. The gold medal winners Devendra Jhajharia and Mariyappan Thangavelu are also part of the 2020 Tokyo contingent.

Expectations from Jhajharia in javelin throw and Mariyappan in high jump Thangavelu are unsurprisingly high. A total of 14 women and 40 men are taking part in the prestigious sports event.

Let’s take a look at the event wise break up of male and female participants:

Taekwondo: 1 female

Table tennis: 2 females

Swimming: 2 males

Shooting: 2 females, 8 males

Powerlifting: 1 male, 1 female

Canoe sprint: 1 female

Badminton: 2 females, 5 males

Athletics: 4 females, 20 males

Archery: 1 female, 4 males.

Take a look at the list of athletes who are a part of the Indian contingent:

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020, much like Tokyo Olympics 2020, was delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Paralympics are being held in Tokyo with all precautionary measures against the virus.

India has so far grabbed 12 medals since the 1972 Paralympics. Of these, four medals were won in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. If all goes well then Devendra Jhajharia could bring home the third gold medal in a row in the javelin throw. He is also the current world record holder in the event. High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu too is expected to defend his gold medal spot in Tokyo.

