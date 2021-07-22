The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled between July 23 and August 8. Sportspersons across the globe will compete for 339 medal events in the Summer Olympics. 119 athletes will be representing India this year. Out of 119 sportspersons 67 are male and 52 are female. India won 6 medals in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Now that the prestigious international event is round the corner here is a look at few things that you should know about it:

How can I watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on TV?

The Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast all events of the Summer Olympics. Sports lovers can watch it on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 with English commentary and those wanting to watch the events with Hindi commentary can tune to Sony TEN 3.

How can I live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on TV?

People willing to watch the events online can do so through SonyLIV and JioTV as they have access to Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 channels.

When and where is the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The opening ceremony will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23.

Why is it called Tokyo 2020 when it is being held in 2021?

Like all other major sports the Olympics too had got postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers did not change the original name as a lot of merchandise on which the logo was put would have gone to waste.

What is the Tokyo 2020 Olympics emblem?

The emblem of the Summer Olympics is a traditional Japanese motif in the traditional Japanese colour of indigo blue and white. It is made of three types of rectangular shapes that depict different countries, cultures and ways of thinking.The idea behind this is to incorporate the unity is diversity message and to convey Olympics’ intention to promote diversity as a platform to connect the world

What is the Tokyo 2020 Olympics mascot?

The Summer Olympics mascot is called Miraitowa. The name is a mix of the Japanese words for future and eternity. The idea behind this is to symbolise a future of eternal hope for people around the globe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here