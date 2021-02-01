News18 Logo

Allen Scores 26 To Lead Delaware Past Elon 75-70
Allen Scores 26 To Lead Delaware Past Elon 75-70

Allen Scores 26 To Lead Delaware Past Elon 75-70

Ryan Allen had a seasonhigh 26 points as Delaware narrowly beat Elon 7570 on Sunday.

NEWARK, Del.: Ryan Allen had a season-high 26 points as Delaware narrowly beat Elon 75-70 on Sunday.

Dylan Painter had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware (7-7, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Kevin Anderson added 13 points. Andrew Carr had 12 points and three blocks. The Blue Hens made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

Hunter McIntosh scored a career-high 30 points and seven assists for the Phoenix (3-5, 0-4), who have now lost five consecutive games. Hunter Woods added 12 points and seven rebounds. Federico Poser had 12 points.

Delaware defeated Elon 66-43 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


