Allen Scores 26 To Lead Delaware Past Elon 75-70
Ryan Allen had a seasonhigh 26 points as Delaware narrowly beat Elon 7570 on Sunday.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: February 01, 2021, 04:21 IST
NEWARK, Del.: Ryan Allen had a season-high 26 points as Delaware narrowly beat Elon 75-70 on Sunday.
Dylan Painter had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware (7-7, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Kevin Anderson added 13 points. Andrew Carr had 12 points and three blocks. The Blue Hens made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute.
Hunter McIntosh scored a career-high 30 points and seven assists for the Phoenix (3-5, 0-4), who have now lost five consecutive games. Hunter Woods added 12 points and seven rebounds. Federico Poser had 12 points.
Delaware defeated Elon 66-43 on Saturday.
