Allyson Felix Surpasses Usain Bolt's Tally of Gold Medals at IAAF World Championships
Allyson Felix of USA won the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics Championships to take her gold tally to 12, one more than what Usain Bolt.
Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Doha: Allyson Felix of United States surpassed Jamaican great Usain Bolt as the most decorated athlete in the history of World Athletics Championships as she helped her team to the 4x400m mixed relay title in Doha.
It took Felix's gold tally to 12, one more than what Bolt finished with at the 2017 World Championships.
USA on Sunday ran to the top of the pile with a world record time of 3:09.34. Felix was level with Bolt with most gold medals at the Worlds before she helped Michael Cherry power clear on the last leg. Cherry helped the USA surpass Poland and take the lead.
Poland had sent its two men out first in a bid to build an unassailable lead and they were leading comfortably until Cherry's run. Felix ran the second leg for her team.
Poland ended up without a podium finish, with Jamaica claiming second and Bahrain finishing third.
Felix, 33, now has a dozen golds at the world championships in five different events: 200m, 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai on Marrying Boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13 House
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should be Replaced in FIFA World XI, Claims Liverpool Star
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea