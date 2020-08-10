Almirola, others sent to the back for Cup race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. Aric Almirola is one of several drivers sent to the back of the field for the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.

Almirola is going to the backup car. Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, John H. Nemechek and Cole Custer were sent to the back for the same reason.

Brennan Poole is being sent to the back for an engine change. The No. 7 car is also being sent to the rear for a transmission change and a driver change. Josh Bilicki is driving that car after Joey Gase was behind the wheel in Saturday’s race.

Almirola is the series points leader among drivers who don’t have a win this year.

