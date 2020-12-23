ALN vs YEN Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2020, Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor, Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Table toppers Alanyaspor will face Yeni Malatyaspor at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium, in Alanya on Wednesday, December 23. The Turkish League 2020 game between Alanyaspor and Yeni Malatyaspor is scheduled to start at 6:30pm IST.

This season, Alanyaspor have been sitting at the top of the Turkish League standings for a long time now. They have won an impressive eight of their 13 league games with two draws and three defeats to their tally. Alanyaspor now have 26 points to their name and are at par with second-placed Galatasaray on the Turkish League standings.

On the other hand, Yeni Malatyaspor are currently occupy the ninth with four draws and three losses to their name. They have won five of their 12 matches and have 19 points to their name. Heading into the match Malatyaspor might pose a tough challenge as they are one of only two teams that have remained unbeaten in their last five outings in the league.

Turkish League 2020 Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor: ALN vs YEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Captain: Khouma Babacar

Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Vice-Captain: François Moubandje

Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Goalkeeper: Jose Marafona

Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Defenders: Fatih Aksoy, Fatih Aksoy, Juanfran-Junior, François Moubandje

Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Midfielders: Berkan Kutlu, Jody Lukoki, Zeki Yavru, Adem Buyuk

Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Turkish League 2020 KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Strikers: Benjamin Tetteh, Khouma Babacar

ALN vs YEN Turkish League 2020 Alanyaspor probable starting line-up against Yeni Malatyaspor: Fatih Aksoy, Jose Marafona, François Moubandje, Steven Caulker, Juanfran-Junior, Berkan Kutlu, Ahmet Gulay, Khouma Babacar, Tasos Bakasetas, Efecan Karaca

ALN vs YEN Turkish League 2020 Yeni Malatyaspor probable starting line-up against Alanyaspor: Adem Buyuk, Wallace, Zeki Yavru, Ahmed Ildiz, Dogukan Emeksiz, Benjamin Tetteh, Jody Lukoki, Semih Kaya, Mustafa Akbaş, Eray Iscan, Olcay Sahan