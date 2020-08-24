Alphonso Davies Becomes First Canadian National to Win UEFA Champions League

Alphonso Davies was all over in the news after Bayern Munich's 8-2 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, for his magical footwork that led to one of the goals. As Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final to win their sixth European title, he is in the forefront once more - for bringing laurels to his country.

Canada is not exactly known for its footballing prowess - they call it soccer there. 19-year-old Davies plays for the Canadian national team and from there to the Champions League trophy, it's been a long journey.

Owen Hargreaves, who won the Champions League twice with Manchester United and Bayern Munich, was also born in Canada but played for England. That makes Davies' achievement a first of his country.

Davies was ecstatic after the victory and joked that such a feat two years ago would have sounded a lie to him.

"Thank you so much for all the support back home. I mean who would have thought that a guy from Canada would play for a club like Bayern Munich and win the Champions League. I mean two years ago, had you told me that I would say you're lying," Davies said after the match.

UEFA Champions League Final, PSG vs Bayern Munich: REPORT | HIGHLIGHTS

When asked about Robert Lewandowski, Davies was just in awe. "Robert Lewandowski is a goal-machine, what do I even say!"

Bayern's 1-0 win over PSG came through a solitary goal from Paris boy Kingsley Coman. After the match Coman said, "This is an extraordinary feeling. I feel a lot of joy, but also sadness for PSG, it hurts my heart a bit even though I am 100% Bayern as I have said."

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League Final: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Fail to Lead PSG to First Title

Having already won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, Bayern Munich completed the treble in a remarkable fashion, winning all of their 11 matches becoming the only team to win all of their Champions League games.