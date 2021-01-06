Always Play to Win: Mohammedan SC's Sankarlal Chakraborty Training Eyes on I-League

Mohammedan SC qualified for the I-League 2020-21 as Champions of the I-League Qualifiers held in October 2020. The Kolkata outfit, however, isn’t there to just make up numbers in the I-League which kick-starts from January 09, 2021, but are ready to challenge some of the top teams of India and go on a dream-run of their own.

Speaking at the virtual press conference on January 05, 2021, Technical Director Sankarlal said, “We are aiming to be champions and we are preparing hard and facing a lot of challenges to make our dream come true. Mohammedan SC always plays to win and our eyes are set on the prize.”

Even if it is their debut season, Sankarlal is confident that the team will perform. “There are challenges in front of everyone given the pandemic situation but we have to make the most out of that and continue to train,” he continued. “We will take the season step by step and focus on one match after the other. First, we have to play Sudeva Delhi FC and win to start the season on a good note, but the first match is always tough and it will not be an easy outing against them.

“Sudeva FC is a very good team and when they play against us, they will be looking to defeat a legacy club like ours and we know how big a challenge it will be for us if we are to beat them,” he added.

Midfielder Subash Singh Singam said, “We have a squad mixed with youth and experience. The I-League season is a long one and we are ready and raring to go.

“I always think of the team first and you have to be a team player in a club like Mohammedan SC. We want to win the I-League and be crowned as the champions. I am ready to give my hundred per cent for that,” he added.

Mohammedan SC take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the opening clash of the I-League on January 09, 2021.