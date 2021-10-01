Amarinder Singh Urges Nation to Support Indian Football After Viral Tweet: 'Support Us, We Will be Motivated'

India football goalkeeper Amarinder Singh found himself on the receiving end of sharing his name with former Punjab CM after being tagged for no reason on Twitter. The politician has been at the centre of attention of Indian media ever since he stepped down from his position, but that caused a lot of inconvenience to the goalie. He had to come out with this tweet where he clarified who he was. “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab, please stop tagging me,” Amrinder wrote on Twitter on Thursday. There is just one syllable difference between the name of former Punjab chief minister and the ATKMB footballer.

‘Stop Tagging Me’: India Goalkeeper Clarifies He is Amrinder Singh Not Amarinder Singh Amid Punjab Crisis

Now after his tweet garnered a lot of attention and picked up by several news outlets, he has used this opportunity to plead with fans, asking them to support Indian Football Team.

Since this tweet got a lot of reach, I would like to take this opportunity to request every Indian to support Their National Football Team🙏🏻 With your support, we will be always motivated to keep performing better for our nation🇮🇳⚽ https://t.co/N7GcT98x4I— Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) October 1, 2021

“Since this tweet got a lot of reach, I would like to take this opportunity to request every Indian to support Their National Football Team. With your support, we will be always motivated to keep. performing better for our nation,” he wrote on Twitter. Unlike Cricket, other sports in India don’t enjoy that much fanfare. But thanks to emerging sports icons in recent years, that scenario is changing.

