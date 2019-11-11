Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Planing to Buy NFL Team: Reports
Jeff Bezos, the founder Ceo of tech giants, is reportedly keen on owning an NFL team.
File photo of Jeff Bezos.
San Francisco: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly planning to own a National Football League (NFL) team and is currently in talks with several current owners.
According to CBS Sports, Bezos "has spent considerable time around owners, including Washington Redskins' Dan Snyder, and is in the process of moving to Washington".
Bezos, the richest person on Earth with a worth of $110 billion, who already owns the Washington Post, recently watched the last Super Bowl from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's suite.
"There are not any teams currently on the market, though the Seattle Seahawks will be sold at some point following the death of Paul Allen last year," the report said on Sunday.
Snyder has been trying to get a state-of-the-art stadium built in Washington, DC, and Bezos can help him build one.
"Bezos moved The Washington Post to a new location after purchasing the paper, is setting up an Amazon hub in the area and some believe could aid Snyder's pursuit of a new stadium, perhaps even with an Amazon sponsorship," the report elaborated.
Amazon has a partnership with the NFL to stream Thursday Night Football and he may buy an NFL team from a business perspective.
NFL is a professional American football league consisting of 32 teams, divided equally between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference.
