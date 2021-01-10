Next Story
American Christian Harrison Upsets Garin At Delray Beach
American qualifier Christian Harrison upset topseeded Cristian Garin of Chile 76 (3), 62 Saturday in the second round at the Delray Beach Open.
- Associated Press
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.: American qualifier Christian Harrison upset top-seeded Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6 (3), 6-2 Saturday in the second round at the Delray Beach Open.
Harrison, ranked No. 789, squandered three consecutive set points serving at 6-5 in the first set and lost serve, but regrouped to dominate the tiebreaker. He swept the final four games of the match to become the second-lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in tournament history.
Garin, who had a first-round bye, came into his first match of 2021 ranked a career-best No. 18.
Harrison next plays Gianluca Mager of Italy, who advanced by beating No. 6-seeded Sam Querrey of the United States, 7-6 (8), 6-1.
