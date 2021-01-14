News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»American Keys Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Australian Open
1-MIN READ

American Keys Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Australian Open

American Keys Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Australian Open

American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for COVID19 and will miss next month's Australian Open in Melbourne.

American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The world number 16 said she returned a positive result before she was due to travel to Australia and is now self-isolating at her home.

The first Grand Slam of the year is scheduled to be played from Feb. 8-21.

“I’m very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen,” the 25-year-old tweeted https://twitter.com/Madison_Keys/status/1349717917064163335.

Earlier, Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray tested positive for the virus, putting his Australian Open participation in doubt.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...