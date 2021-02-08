News18 Logo

American Midfielder Cappis Signs With Denmark's Brondby

American midfielder Christian Cappis has signed a four-year contract with Brondby of Denmark's top division.

The team announced the deal with the 20-year-old from Katy, Texas, on Sunday.

Cappis signed with Denmark’s Hobro in November 2018, and the club was relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2019-20 season. He scored one goal in 48 appearances in all competitions in parts of three seasons.

Cappis has played for the U.S. under-20 team. He attended national team camp in January 2020 but did not get into a match.

