The Tokyo Olympics are roughly two months away, however, uncertainty regarding the quadrennial games is nowhere near its end. The sentiment in the Land of the Rising Sun is mostly against the the Games, with Opinion polls showing a majority of respondents want the Games postponed or cancelled. Recently, Japan was forced to extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It is just not the Japanese who are anxiously waiting for a definitive result regarding the games, athletes who are Tokyo-bound too want clarity. Last week, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer said that athletes need a firm decision on whether the Tokyo Olympics are going ahead, with the tennis star saying he was in two minds over the Games.

“We’re not hearing much. That makes me think the Games will happen, even if I’ve heard that lots of people in Tokyo are against the Games," Federer said.

However, for someone like Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak, who claimed her maiden Olympic berth this year is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the opportunity.

“The Olympics is set to happen in July and I’m training for it, whether it happens or not," Pranati told Times of India.

“People are wondering whether the Olympics will happen or not amid a pandemic, but we are preparing ourselves with a positive mindset. Rest depends on the situation. Right now, my full focus is on bagging an Olympics medal," she added.

The 26-year-old from Midnapore, who recently got special permission from SAI to train in its Eastern Centre is under a rigorous training schedule under her coach Lakhan Sharma.

“The morning session starts at 6 am and ends at 9 am. In the evening, it’s from 5 pm to 8.30 pm. I get Sundays off and on Saturdays, there’s only a morning session."

The Railways employee is the only athlete staying in SAI’s hostel and she has been provided with a masseur and my physiotherapist to help in her training.

She booked her ticket to Tokyo after securing an Asian continental quota place for the Games following the cancellation of the 9th Senior Asian Championships. And the Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championship bronze medallist is elated to get the opportunity.

“It feels great! My dream has come true. I took up gymnastics when I was six and it has been a roller-coaster ride since then."

Dipa Karmakar, who considers as her her idol was inwho is aiming to be included in TOPS soon. “Everyone works hard. But Pranati’s competition mindset stands out. Even if she used to take breaks in training, she would be up to speed with us in no time. She does her best in competitions," Dipa told Olympics.com.

Despite the negative response towards the Games, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has repeatedly vowed to go ahead with the Olympics. However, several stars like Serena Williams said she was undecided about going to the Olympics, while Japanese stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori have both raised concerns about whether Tokyo should be hosting the Games at all.

