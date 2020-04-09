SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Leander Paes Comes up With 'Frying Pan' Challenge

Leander Paes

Leander Paes

Roger Federer taught volleying to his fans. Indian veteran took a fry pan and volleyed with that.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Veteran Indian tennis player Leander Paes has come up with a new 'Frying Pan' challenge, urging fans to take up the same as they spend time at their homes during the ongoing lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Swiss Maestro Roger Federer had posted a video of himself volleying, while slamming the ball on the wall. He also urged fans and celebrities, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, etc to take up the challenge.

However, Paes has gone one step ahead and has come out with the 'Frying Pan' challenge.

"Here's a challenge for you guys while we're in lockdown! How many can you do? I'm challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the Frying Pan Challenge, tag me, and I'll share the best few!" Paes tweeted along with the video of him hitting no-look volleys with a frying pan.

Mahesh Bhupathi, who had partnered Paes in men's doubles for many years in the past, was in awe of the 46-year-old. Quoting the video put on ATP Twitter handle, Bhupathi wrote, "Man can volley with anything."

More than 88,000 people have lost their lives across the world due to COVID-19. In India, a 21-day lockdown is currently in place till April 14 as the country battles against coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 160 lives thus far in the nation.

