Amid Rape Allegations, Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss All Four of Portugal's Autumn Internationals

Portugal will go into their next four international matches, the first two being against Poland and Scotland, without their talismanic skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, coach Fernando Santos confirmed.Ronaldo, who has been the subject of a reopened sexual assault investigation from 2009 in Las Vegas, spoke to Santos and the federation president Fernando Gomes and decided that it would be best to not include him in the squad right up till November. It is still though unclear if his omission is related to the allegations.Ronaldo also told Santos and Gomes that his absence does not mean that he lacks commitment towards the national team."In the future, nothing will prevent Ronaldo from contributing to the team," Santos said at a news conference.Portugal take on Poland in Chorzow on October 11th, in the UEFA Nations League, before travelling to Glasgow to play Scotland in a friendly international three days later.Ronaldo, who started the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a spectacular hat-trick against Spain, has scored thrice in seven domestic matches for his new club Juventus. The forward has already missed games against Croatia and Italy, and has not played for his national team since the round-of-16 exit against Uruguay in Russia.Goalkeepers: Beto (Goztepe), Claudio Ramos (Tondela), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers)Defenders: Cedric Soares (Southampton), Joao Cancelo (Juventus), Kevin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad), Luis Neto (Zenit St. Petersburg), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pedro Mendes (Montpellier), Pepe (Besiktas), Ruben Dias (Benfica)Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Danilo Pereira (Porto), Gedson Fernandes (Benfica), Pizzi (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis)Forwards: Andre Silva (Sevilla), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruma (RB Leipzig), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)(With various inputs)