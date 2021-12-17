Amidst Illegal Elections Allegations, HC Asks Sports Authorities to Shift IOA's AGM Venue From Guwahati to Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked sports authorities to shift the venue of the annual general body meeting of the Indian Olympic Association, to be held on December 19, from Guwahati to the national capital.

Its direction came in the backdrop of allegations that elections to the association’s executive committee were being held illegally.

A special bench of justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri also appointed a retired judge as the administrator of the meeting and said that the meeting will be held at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Bhawan in Delhi.

The high court, which had earlier directed maintenance of status quo on the elections to the executive committee of the IOA, which was scheduled for December 19, said it will further hear the matter on December 23.

The high court had passed the interim order on November 30 on an application by senior advocate Rahul Mehra.

Mehra has submitted that the proposed elections to be held on December 19 was wholly illegal and unsustainable and ought not to be conducted pending the hearing and final disposal of the petition and various applications pending before it.

He had claimed that the IOA has notified its elections and was proposing to hold the same in violation of the orders of the court, the law of the land, the National Sports Development Code of India, and various other directives.

Mehra had sought directions to refrain the Centre from acting arbitrarily or indulging in action in abject violation and desertion of its duties.

He had also urged the court to reschedule the elections.

