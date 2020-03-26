Amir Khan Offers His 4-Storey Building to Help Coronavirus Patients

British boxer Amir Khan has offered to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The two-time world champion has offered his 4 storey building to the National Health Services in the United Kingdom for keeping patients of COVID-19.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the 33-year-old said, “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe”.





In the photo, which he has shared, the boxer can be seen posing right outside his building.

Other renowned sports personalities too have been donating money and supplies generously to those in need.

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have donated one million Swiss Francs for the welfare of “most vulnerable families” in Switzerland.

Football legend Lionel Messi has donated one million Euros to a hospital in Barcelona, while another football legend Cristiano Ronaldo along with his agent is said to have given medical equipment worth one million Euros to few Portuguese hospitals.

The deadly pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 21 thousand people and has affected more than 4 lakh across the globe.