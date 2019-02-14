Amit Gets Bye, Enters Quarters of Strandja Memorial

Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal (49kg) Thursday got a first-round bye into the quarterfinals of the 70th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Amit, who is in pursuit of a second successive gold at the tournament, will be up against Ukraine's Nazar Kurotchyn in the last-eight stage on Sunday. A win will assure him of a consecutive medal at the prestigious European event.Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar (91kg) was handed a bye into the pre-quarterfinals and he will face Poland's Michal Soczynski in his opening bout on Saturday.Among the women, last edition's silver-medallist Meena Kumari Devi (54kg) was given a direct entry into the quarterfinals, while Neeraj (60kg) got into the pre-quarterfinals in the draws that came out Thursday.World Championships bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg), who is returning to top-flight action after recovering from a back injury, will be up against local favourite Emanuil Bogoev in the opening round on Friday.Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki (52kg) will face American Abraham Perez in his oepning bout.Former Asian youth silver-medallist Ankush Dahiya (60kg) will start his campaign against Azerbaijan's Sarkhan Aliyev, while former CWG silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra will square off against Ukraine's Viktor Petrov.In the women's draw, former world championships silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) has Serbian Jelena Zekic to contend with in the first round, while former CWG bronze-medallist Pinki Rani (51kg) is to start off against Filipino Irish Magno.India had claimed a best-ever 11 medals in the 2018 edition of the tournament, two of them gold.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.