Amit Panghal Advances with Easy Win at World Boxing Championship

Ekaterinburg: Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) began his quest for a World Championship medal with a resounding win over Chinese Taipei's Tu Po-Wei in his opening bout of the marquee event here on Saturday.

The second-seeded 23-year-old, who is also an Asian Games gold-medallist, thrashed his rival 5-0 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the world showpiece. The Indian had been given a first-round bye.

Sharp as ever with his attacks, Panghal dominated Po-Wei from the first round itself to notch up a comfortable win. The boxer from Taipei spent most of his time trying to avoid any engagement, prompting the referee to caution him against the passive approach.

Ice cool start for Amit!👊 Amit never relented and ensured his opponent did not find a way back into the bout! He is a winner by unanimous decision (5-0) and progresses into the pre-quarters. Well done champ!🔥👏 Way to go!#PunchMeinHaiDum #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionship pic.twitter.com/nYn6FRoaot — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 14, 2019

A quarterfinalist in the last edition of the World Championship in Hamburg, Panghal's trademark aggression and pace was something that Po-Wei just couldn't cope with.

The Indian Army-man, who lost to the then depending champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarterfinals in 2017, has been in tremendous form for more than a year now.

Even a change of weight category, from 49kg to 52kg, has had little impact on his performance.

In fact, his Asian Championship gold earlier this year came within a couple of months of him going up to 52kg.

