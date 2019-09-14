Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Amit Panghal Advances with Easy Win at World Boxing Championship

Amit Panghal, who is the Asian champion, started his World Boxing Championship campaign with a rather easy win over Chinese Taipei's Tu Po-Wei.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amit Panghal Advances with Easy Win at World Boxing Championship
Amit Panghal at the World Boxing Championship (Photo Credit: BFI)
Loading...

Ekaterinburg: Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) began his quest for a World Championship medal with a resounding win over Chinese Taipei's Tu Po-Wei in his opening bout of the marquee event here on Saturday.

The second-seeded 23-year-old, who is also an Asian Games gold-medallist, thrashed his rival 5-0 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the world showpiece. The Indian had been given a first-round bye.

Sharp as ever with his attacks, Panghal dominated Po-Wei from the first round itself to notch up a comfortable win. The boxer from Taipei spent most of his time trying to avoid any engagement, prompting the referee to caution him against the passive approach.

A quarterfinalist in the last edition of the World Championship in Hamburg, Panghal's trademark aggression and pace was something that Po-Wei just couldn't cope with.

The Indian Army-man, who lost to the then depending champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the quarterfinals in 2017, has been in tremendous form for more than a year now.

Even a change of weight category, from 49kg to 52kg, has had little impact on his performance.

In fact, his Asian Championship gold earlier this year came within a couple of months of him going up to 52kg.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram