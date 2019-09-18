Take the pledge to vote

Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik Assure India of Medals at Boxing World Championships

For the first time more than one boxer from India will win a medal at Boxing World Championships as Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik reached semi-finals.

IANS

Updated:September 18, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik Assure India of Medals at Boxing World Championships
Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik reached semi-finals of World Boxing Championships. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Yekaterinburg (Russia): India's Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Amit Panghal (52kg) on Wednesday reached the semi-finals in their respective weight categories and thus assured themselves of a medal each at the ongoing men's World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

India have won only four medals in the history of the Worlds so far and this will be the first time that more than one boxer from the country will be winning a medal at the same edition.

Second-seeded Panghal, who is the reigning Asian champion, beat Philippines' Carlo Paalam 4-1 in the quarter-finals. Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kaushik, on the other hand, beat Brazil's Wanderson de Oliveira 5-0 by a unanimous decision to assure himself of a medal.

India have never won more than one bronze medal at any of the men's World Championships before. Kaushik and Panghal's results have already made this India's best performance thus far.

