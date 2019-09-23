Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik Exempted from Senior Boxing Nationals
Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) returned with a silver and bronze medal respectively from the World Boxing Championships.
Manish Kaushik and Amit Panghal (Photo Credit: BFI)
New Delhi: World Championship medallists Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik have been exempted from participating at the Senior National Boxing Championship to be held in Shimla from October 4 to 10.
Panghal (52kg) became the first Indian male boxer to claim a silver medal at the World Championships, while Kaushik (63kg) returned with a bronze at the event which concluded in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Saturday.
"We are not playing Nationals," Panghal told PTI during an interaction after returning from the World Championship on Monday.
"The team that went for the World Championships is not playing at the Nationals. Since it was a high-level tournament, so we have been given rest," he added.
Confirming this, High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva said all but one boxer returning from the world championship will be allowed to skip the Nationals.
"Ashish Kumar (75kg) is the only boxer to play at the Nationals. No other boxer from the World Championship team will play at the Nationals," he said.
Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish had lost to China's Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan in a split 2-3 verdict in the second round at the tournament.
An eight-member squad led by Panghal represented India at the World Championships.
Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg) were also part of the team which competed at the event.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Scientists Just Created Picture of What Our Ancient Ancestor Looked Like Using DNA
- Sonakshi Sinha Replies to People Trolling Her For Not Answering KBC Ramayan Question