Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Amit Panghal Becomes 1st Indian Man to Reach World Boxing Championships Final

Amit Panghal defeated Kazakhstan's Saken Bibissonov to enter the final of World Boxing Championships while Manish Kaushik settled for bronze.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 20, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amit Panghal Becomes 1st Indian Man to Reach World Boxing Championships Final
Amit Panghal will be up against Rio Olympics gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Loading...

Ekaterinburg: Amit Panghal scripted history on Friday as he became the first Indian male boxer to reach the gold medal match at World Championships. Manish Kaushik, on the other hand, settled for bronze.

Panghal defeated Kazakhstan's Saken Bibissonov 3-2 in a split decision verdict to reach the final in 52kg category. In the final on Saturday, Panghal will be up against Rio Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov.

Kaushik lost his 63kg category semi-final 0-5 to reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba.

Panghal and Kaushik had already entered the unchartered territory for India when both of them advanced to the semi-finals on Thursday and assured two medals from the Championships. Never before had India had two semifinalists at the marquee event for amateur boxers.

Kaushik joined the likes of Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), all of whom had won World Championships bronze for India before.

Panghal's rise has been nothing short of spectacular in Indian boxing ever since he claimed a 49kg category bronze in the 2017 Asian Championships.

He was a quarter-finalist at the world championship on debut in the same year, went on to win consecutive gold medals at the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria, before becoming the Asian Games champion in 2018.

This year, he already has the Asian Championships gold to his credit after moving to the 52kg category following the dropping of 49kg from the Olympic roster to accommodate more women's divisions in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram