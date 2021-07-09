Born in a village of Rohtak district, Haryana, Amit Panghal was born to Vijender Singh Panghal, a farmer from Mayna. The boxer’s elder brother, Ajay, a former amateur boxer, works in the Indian Army. Ajay, inspired Panghal to take up boxing. He started training in 2007 at Sir Chhoturam Boxing Academy. Panghal was serving in the Indian Army as of March 2018, as a junior commissioned officer. The amateur boxer won his first medal in 2017 at the Asian Championships in the light flyweight category. Panghal had to settle for silver after he lost a fight against Shakhobodin Zoirov of Uzbekistan during the build-up of the Summer Games in the final of the Asian Boxing Championships.

Age - 25

Sports/Discipline - Boxing

Working Ranking - 1

First Olympic Games - Tokyo 2021

Major Achievements

World Championships

— Silver – Flyweight, 2019 Yekaterinburg

Asian Championships

— Gold - Flyweight, 2019 Bangkok

— Silver - Flyweight, 2021 Dubai

— Bronze - Light flyweight, 2017 Tashkent

Commonwealth Games

— Gold - Light Flyweight, 2018 Gold Coast

Asian Games

— Gold - Light Flyweight, 2018 Jakarta Palembang

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

The Indian flyweight boxer will enter the Tokyo Olympics as the world’s No. 1 in his weight division, men’s 52kg. The 25-year-old will be the only Indian pugilist out of the total qualified nine to enter the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the world number 1.

Recent Performances

Panghal won a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018 and the Boxing World Cup in 2020. He got a silver at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championship. He bagged a bronze at the 2020 Asia Oceania Boxing Olympics Qualifiers.

