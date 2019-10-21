Amit Panghal Reaches Quarter-finals of World Military Games
Amit Panghal beat Tunisia's Boughanmi Bilel 4-1 in the men's 52kg category at World Military Games.
File photo of Amit Panghal. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Wuhan: World Championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal reached the quarter-finals at the 7th CISM World Military Games here on Monday.
Panghal beat Tunisia's Boughanmi Bilel 4-1 in the men's 52kg category as the boxers continued to impress.
Deepak beat Vietnam's Nguyen Linh Phung 5-0 in the men's 49 kg bout to make the last-eight stage.
Chirag won his bout 5-0 against Venezuela's Bonilla Jhoinen 5-0 in the 56 kg bout.
However, Sanjeet suffered a 0-5 defeat at the hands of China's Wang Zhibao in the 91kg super heavyweight round of 32 bout.
Earlier, Panghal had beaten Douglas Andrade of Brazil, while Chirag defeated Zambia's Katanga Christopher in their opening bouts.
India have sent a contingent of 54 participants across nine sports archery, boxing, diving, modern pentathlon, shooting, track and field, gymnastics and tennis in the competition.
India won six medals in the 2015 edition which was held in South Korea.
A total of 9,308 military personnel from 109 countries are competing in the World Military Games here, setting a record of the most participants in the Games' 24-year history.
The 7th edition offers 25 competitive sports and two demonstration sports. In all, 329 gold medals will be up for grabs.
Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the Games last Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Plans Start at Rs 222 Which Includes Bundled Non-Jio Calls
- Indian Government Procures Hyundai Kona Electric SUV for Senior Officials
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display
- OnePlus TVs Will Get The Netflix App Soon, But We Don’t Know Exactly When