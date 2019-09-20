Amit Panghal Ready to Go for Gold After Scripting History at World Boxing Championships
Amit Panghal will fight for gold at the World Boxing Championships on Sunday against Rio Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov.
Amit Panghal is eyeing a first gold for India in World Championships. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Ekaterinburg: Amit Panghal is aiming for gold as he became the first Indian man to reach the final at World Boxing Championships. Panghal defeated Kazakhstan's Saken Bibissonov 3-2 to give himself a shot at the gold medal in 52kg category.
Panghal will next be up against Rio Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final on Saturday.
"My bout was very good. I had to put more effort than I thought I would have to before coming on.
"I want to thank all the Indian and my fellow boxers for their support as this is a huge achievement for Indian boxing. I will try my best to win a gold medal for the country," Panghal said after the match.
Panghal was a quarter-finalist at the world championship on debut in 2017. He then went on to win consecutive gold medals at the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria, before becoming the Asian Games champion in 2018.
This year, he already has the Asian Championships gold to his credit after moving to the 52kg category following the dropping of 49kg from the Olympic roster to accommodate more women's divisions in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
While Panghal advanced to the final, Manish Kaushik lost his 63kg category semi-final 0-5 to reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba and settled for bronze.
Kaushik joined the likes of Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), all of whom had won World Championships bronze for India before.
"I gave in my full effort but somewhere I lacked something due to which I lost the bout. I will correct those areas of concern and will work hard from here on and will try to win the Olympics gold for the country.
"I am happy to have won the bronze medal as well since it is my first World Championships and I played five bouts here, the experience of which will help me further," Kaushik said post the match.
